Tottenham transfer roundup: Luka Modric could move back to the Premier League and more – August 3, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
717   //    03 Aug 2018, 18:00 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Back to Spurs?

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham roundup for the day! Spurs have taken it too far, haven’t they? While their Premier League rivals have strengthened, especially the club that ended one place below them last season – Liverpool – they are yet to make a signing and there are only six days left in the market.

As a result, this is the make-or-break week for the Lilywhites – and here is what the rumour mill says about them.

Martial swap?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes that while there is only a small chance of Manchester United selling Anthony Martial to a rival club, should it actually go on top happen, it will most likely be a swap deal with Tottenham for Toby Alderweireld.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest for Alderweireld for a long time now and Spurs are also known admirers of the Frenchman, giving the slightest hope for a swap deal involving the two.

“The transfer window in this country finishes on August 9,” he said.
“If in the small chance they were to deal with a Premier League club, then I wonder whether they would consider a swap deal perhaps.
“He’s had a history of it at United, hasn’t he? Back in January Sanchez for Mkhitaryan. Adam, you mention Willian there, is there potential for a swap with Chelsea there or is there a chance of a swap with Tottenham for Alderweireld.
“Because Tottenham have had a long-standing interest in Martial."

Modric back?

This would perhaps make Spurs fans a happy lot (until they come to know of the source of this rumour) as Don Balon (not happy anymore, eh?) claim that Luka Modric would be willing to move back to the club he considers his home: Tottenham Hotspur.

They also add that Mauricio Pochettino would be elated to have him under his tutelage.

Three players to be sold

At least that is what Sky Sports claims as Spurs are set to entertain offers for three of their players in the form of Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose. The report also adds that the Lilywhites intend to sign two players – including Jack Grealish – before the deadline. 

Names like Mario Lemina, Lewis Cook and Tanguy Ndombele have also been linked with the North London outfit.

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
