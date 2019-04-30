Tottenham v Ajax Predicted Lineups - UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups, Tottenham and Ajax Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

The semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League kickstart with the battle of the giant-killers as Tottenham Hotspur host Ajax in their new stadium tomorrow.

The hosts were handed a tough group, being drawn alongside Inter Milan and Barcelona, but they progressed to the round of 16 as the runners-up. The knockout stages then saw Spurs beating Borussia Dortmund comfortably before they made a huge statement by defeating Manchester City in what was one of the greatest Champions League knockout matches of all time.

Meanwhile, the dark horses of the competition, Ajax, have shown promise right from the beginning of the competition, finishing unbeaten - albeit in second place - in a group containing Bayern Munich.

The R16 witnessed the young side eliminate the defending champions Real Madrid. They then got the better of the man who had taken Real Madrid to their last 3 Champions League victories, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Mauricio Pochettino will be without a host of first-team players due to injuries and suspensions.

Harry Kane is expected to be fit only in time for the Champions League final, if Spurs do reach the promised land, while Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, and Serge Aurier are all out with injuries.

The man who carried Tottenham to their first ever Champions League semi-final, Heung-Min Son is also unavailable due to suspension while Vincent Janssen is ineligible for the fixture.

The London-based side though will be buoyed the return of French midfielder Moussa Sissoko and defender Jan Vertonghen to training.

Suspension: Heung Min-Son

Injuries: Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Serge Aurier, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko (doubtful), Jan Vertonghen (doubtful)

Ajax

Ajax Training Session and Press Conference

The youthful, exuberant Ajax side will be refreshed and raring to go after the Eredivisie gave the club a week off in preparation for their Champions League bout.

Winger Hassane Bande, defensive midfielder Carel Eiting and right back Noussair Mazraoui are unlikely to feature due to injury.

Suspensions: none

Injuries: Hassane Bande, Carel Eiting, Noussair Mazraoui

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur (4-4-1-1): Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Wanyama, Eriksen, Alli, Dier; Moura; Llorente

Ajax (4-3-3): Onana; Veltman, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, Van de Beek, De Jong; Ziyech, Tadic, Neres