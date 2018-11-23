Tottenham vs Chelsea: 5 factors that could decide the game

Sreeram Krishnaswamy

The lesser-known London Derby but just as exciting

After the end of the International break, club football returns in England with a big game in hand. It is a derby in London, between Chelsea and Tottenham. At this moment both teams are separated by a solitary point in the table. Chelsea could not score in their last game and ended up dropping two points. For Tottenham, this is the first of a few tough games coming up. They have a visit pending by Inter and also a North London Derby afterwards.

Chelsea lost the last league game against Tottenham, thanks to a brace from Dele Alli. But the last time that these teams faced off at Tottenham's home ground, Chelsea won 2-1, with Marcos Alonso scoring twice.

Here are five decisive factors in the game.

#5 Hugo Lloris' current form

Netherlands v France - UEFA Nations League A

Lloris was the standout performer when France was beaten by the Netherlands by a 2-0 margin. He made a total of 9 saves and almost won the Man of the Match award thanks to his match rating. He made a brilliant double save off Dumfries in the game and also deflected several other shots.

In the Premier League, he has made a total of 31 saves in the eight games played. He averages a total of six saves per goal conceded, which is remarkable. It also shows the strong defense that supports him.

On current form, Lloris is red-hot and would be looking to carry forward that momentum in the derby. He will be tested by a number of challenges, primarily the all-around Eden Hazard. Marcos Alonso is a strong set-piece taker and his close-range free-kicks are dangerous for any keeper. Willian loves to try shots from outside the box.

Lloris has not had any memorable game in the Spurs shirt this season. He had rather dismal games in the Champions League. Spurs would hope that he has a memorable game come Saturday,

