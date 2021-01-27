Tottenham vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham host Liverpool on Thursday, with the Reds looking to bounce back from a few disappointing results which have seen Jurgen Klopp's side slip to fifth in the Premier League table.

Liverpool were title favourites earlier in the season, but have gone through a rough patch since the turn of the year. The Reds have lost their last two games, including a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side also looked like contenders in the title race earlier in the season, but have since faltered.

Spurs are one point behind Liverpool in sixth with a game in hand over the Reds. Tottenham have seen an uptick in their form recently, going unbeaten in eight games across all competitions.

It has been exactly a month since Liverpool's last Premier League goal...



So how many will they score tomorrow? 😅 — Squawka Bet (@SquawkaBet) January 27, 2021

Thursday's clash could be make-or-break for Liverpool, as a loss could see them fall to as low as sixth at the end of this round of fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp will need to find a way to get past a resurgent Tottenham side, but will know that Mourinho's men are dangerous enough to cause havoc to the Reds' weakened backline.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

If their recent head-to-head record is anything to go by, Liverpool should be confident going into this fixture. The Reds are unbeaten against Tottenham in the last three seasons, including a 2-0 win the Champions League final in 2019.

Advertisement

Liverpool have won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two sides, with their only loss coming back in 2017.

Jurgen Klopp will hope that Thursday's clash will follow suit, and that his side can come away from London with all three points in the bag.

Tottenham Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Liverpool Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Tottenham vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool need to get their season back on track

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho will have Serge Aurier available for selection again. The Ivorian was an unused substitute for Tottenham's FA Cup clash against Wycombe. He will most likely take part against Liverpool.

Matt Doherty's participation is still in doubt after missing the game against Wycombe due to an unspecified injury. Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli will not take part against Liverpool, as both midfielders are still injured.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli

Doubtful: Matt Doherty

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's side is still ravaged by injury, especially in defence, where they will be missing their centre-back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Diogo Jota and Naby Keita will also miss the game through injury.

Liverpool will hope to have skipper Jordan Henderson back for the game, after the midfielder missed Liverpool's last two games. The Englishman's involvement on Thursday still remains in doubt.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita

Doubtful: Jordan Henderson

Suspended: None

Tottenham vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Liverpool set to welcome back Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip for Thursday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur | @_ChrisBascombe



Full story here: https://t.co/T0lBPbbh0V pic.twitter.com/cFVAj7VLdJ — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 26, 2021

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguillon, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Heung-min Son, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn; Harry Kane

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri; Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Tottenham vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool really need a win on Thursday, and the Reds will be looking for a quick start to the game. However, Jose Mourinho's side are adept at soaking up the pressure and catching teams on the counter-attack.

Tottenham should have too much for a weakened Liverpool to handle.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Liverpool