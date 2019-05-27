Tottenham vs Liverpool: Top 3 Man of the Match contenders for the final showdown

A story of will and resilience: Kane and Van Dijk

It is just a matter of days until the ball gets rolling for the final time this year in the UEFA Champions League. In extraordinary circumstances, both Liverpool and Tottenham overturned their first-leg deficits to reach the doorsteps at Wanda Metropolitano.

Mauricio Pochettino's side succumbed to a narrow 2-1 loss against Liverpool when they last faced them in the Premier League. It is to be noted that Moussa Sissoko missed a big 2 on 1 break in that game, and also, Liverpool won courtesy an own goal in the injury time. So we can put away all doubts of the clash being a one-sided affair.

Liverpool has no injury concerns with their star-studded frontline all good-to-go against Spurs. Spurs have received a nitro boost for the finals, as their Harry duo of Winks and Kane have received the medical green-light ahead of the finals.

With so many stars on both sides, let us have a look at the possible Man of the Match contenders.

#3 Jordan Henderson

The Liverpool captain has been absolutely terrific for Jurgen Klopp's men as of late. Ever since he has been turned into a box-to-box midfielder by Klopp, he has been among the scorers, providers, tacklers, everything.

His performance against Chelsea in the Premier League, against Bayern Munich in RO16, are both great examples of his abilities on both ends of the pitch. He might not be a technically gifted player but still, he doesn't happen to be a liability.

He covered all ends of the pitch at Anfield against Barcelona, played his part in the first goal, and also inspiring and lifting his team up from the ashes. Henderson's role will be absolutely crucial at Wanda against Tottenham, maybe a man-mark on Harry Kane will be burdened on his shoulders.

But this man has shown, that despite being Liverpool's ugly-duckling, he is capable of inspiring them to victories. The ugly duckling to shine at Wanda?

