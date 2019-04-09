×
 Tottenham vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups: UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Predicted Lineups | Spurs vs Manchester City | Injury news, Suspension Lists and more

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Preview
110   //    09 Apr 2019, 14:09 IST


Guardiola's Citizens will visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time Tottenham
Guardiola's Citizens will visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time

Tottenham Hotspur managed by Mauricio Pochettino will welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday night at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fans are waiting to see an extraordinary encounter as the two greatest philosophers of football will come face to face in a Champions League quarter-final clash.

Both teams managed to reach this stage of the tournament after beating their respective German opponents in the Round of 16. After defeating Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham gained their quarter-finals place, while the Citizens enjoyed a dominating win over Schalke 04.

Manchester City are going to start as the favourites, although in the modern era, it's very hard to predict the outcome of a match. Tottenham could stun City as they have the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane in their ranks.

Team news

Spurs are going to face Manchester City without one of their wingers Erik Lamela and right-back Serge Aurier due to injury issues. Spanish forward Fernando Llorente will face a late fitness test ahead of the mage clash against the Citizens. Tottenham have no suspension for the match.

On the other hand, Manchester City will travel to London without the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabian Delph and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. Star full-back, Kyle Walker could miss the game against his former team as he received a knock at last weekend's FA Cup semi-final win Brighton and Hove Albion. There are no suspensions as well for the Citizens.

Tottenham's Predicted XI (4-2-3-1):

Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur Training Session
Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur Training Session

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to field his eleven men in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Captain Hugo Lloris is expected to start at Spurs' goal. Toby Alderweireld could pair up with Jan Vertonghen at the heart of the defence, while Ben Davis should start the match with Kieran Trippier as the full-backs.

Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks could make a partnership in the defensive midfield position. Dele Alli could start as the attacking midfielder, with Christan Eriksen to his right and Heung-Min Son to his left. Spurs' no.10, Harry Kane is expected to play as the lone striker.


Tottenham Hotspurs- Predicted XI
Tottenham Hotspurs- Predicted XI
Manchester City's Predicted XI (4-3-3):

Danilo is likely to replace Kyle Walker at the starting eleven
Danilo is likely to replace Kyle Walker at the starting eleven

Guardiola will be looking to return to Manchester with a hefty advantage and the Citizens could launch their strongest line-up to face Tottenham. Ederson is definitely going to start against Spurs in goal. Aymeric Laporte should start with John Stones at City's defence, with both the centre-backs being in superb form.

In case of Walker's absence, Danilo should start at the right full-back position, while we could see Benjamin Mendy, who made a return to the main squad, at the left side of the defence. In the midfield, Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho should start with David Silva. The trio of Leroy Sané, Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling are expected to start up front against Spurs.


Manchester City- Predicted XI
Manchester City- Predicted XI
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Sergio Aguero Harry Kane Mauricio Pochettino Pep Guardiola Football Predictions
Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Football enthusiastic and an avid Premier League spectator Favourite club: Manchester United Favourite player: Kevin De Bruyne -} You can also follow me here and on Twitter. -} You can also DM me on twitter if you have any queries or any suggestions :)
