Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Premier League Match Preview, Betting odds, Where to watch and more

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City's aspiration to lift a third straight Premier League title is going to be put to the test when they face their first major challenge in the form of Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams kick-started their campaign with wins over minnows in the opening week of the 2019/20 season. Manchester City thumped West Ham 5-0, while Tottenham came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the dying minutes of the match, thanks to a brace by the talismanic striker, Harry Kane.

Last year, the entire football world was witness to a thrilling Champions League encounter between the two, when Tottenham broke Man City hearts by qualifying for the final on a better away goals record. But, it is interesting to note that Tottenham haven't beaten Manchester City since October of 2016 in the Premier League - a competition that City has dominated over the past few seasons.

This game promises much from a neutral's perspective. Not only can we expect a deluge of goals, but the rivalry from last season's Champion's League that resulted in ecstasy for Tottenham and dejection for City is bound to have an impact on the game.

In all likelihood, Manchester City will look to exact revenge in signature style. The initial minutes of the game will create an impression of a cagey affair, but once City hit their stride and Tottenham's frailties are exposed, we can expect a home win by a considerable margin.

The game is set to be overlooked by 34-year-old Michael Oliver, who is one of the top officials in the Premier League. He averages about 3 cards per match, which is likely to increase after his next match in charge.

Kickoff Information

Date: 17/08/2019

Time: 5.30 pm (Local time) & 10.00 pm (IST)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Referee: Michael Oliver

Live Stream: Hotstar

Form Guide

In the last five Premier League fixtures:

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-W

Tottenham: W-D-L-L-W

Head to Head

Manchester City: 23

Tottenham: 15

Draw: 6

Key Bets:

Result: Manchester City to win

