Tottenham willing to offer Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid in a swap deal and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 30th December 2019

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Erling Braut Haaland joins Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg. The youngster was linked with a move to Manchester United but he chose to join the German outfit instead.

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Erling Braut Håland from @RedBullSalzburg on a contract until 2024! pic.twitter.com/C9ilU0u0dt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019

Upon joining the Ruhr outfit, Haaland thanked Salzburg for all that he learned with the Austria outfit while also claiming that he is proud to have been a part of the team. He said,

"My move to Salzburg was the best decision of my life so far."

"So much has happened in the last year, it's hard to believe. I had the opportunity to learn so much in a perfect environment and in a short time. I am extremely grateful to everyone in the club for this.

"I am proud to have been part of this team and I wish everyone that the season in Salzburg can continue so successfully.

"For me the journey continues at Borussia Dortmund, but I will always look back to Salzburg with joy."

This all but ends the rumours linking him to the Old Trafford, at least for the forseeable future.

Tottenham considering Bale-Eriksen swap

According to a report from AS, Tottenham are keen on bringing back Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. As a result, they are willing to offer Christian Eriksen, whose contract is set to expire by the end of the season, in a swap deal while also adding €30 million in cash.

United will wait until summer for Eriksen

Manchester United will wait until the summer for Christian Eriksen and sign him on a Bosman transfer, according to a report from The Telegraph. The Red Devils also have Aston Villa star Jack Grealish on their radar but the midfielder has a long-term deal with his club.