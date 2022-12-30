Toulouse vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023

Toulouse will welcome Ajaccio to the Stadium de Toulouse in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Sunday (January 1).

The hosts have lost their last four league games, including a 6-1 hammering at Olympique Marseille in their last game. Branco van den Boomen scored a consolation in the 66th minute from the spot.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three league games. They resumed their campaign following the international break with a 1-0 home win over last-placed Angers, thanks to Youcef Belaili's 40th-minute penalty.

The hosts are 13th in the standings with 16 points, while Ajaccio trail them by one point in 15th.

Toulouse vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 20 times across competitions, with their first meeting taking place in Ligue 2 in 1999. Toulouse lead 11-6.

Ajaccio are winless in their last five games at Toulouse, last winning in the 2011-12 Ligue 1 season.

Toulouse have conceded at least twice in their last six Ligue 1 games, with five of their last six league games producing over 2.5 goals.

Only last-placed Angers (12) have suffered more league defeats than Ajaccio (9) this season. Ajaccio also have the worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this term, scoring 15 goals in 16 games.

Toulouse vs Ajaccio Prediction

Toulouse are unbeaten in their last five league games, losing their last four. The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring seven goals and conceding four.

Ajaccio, meanwhile, emerged victorious when the two teams last met in May, thanks to Riad Nouri's goal. Considering the same, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Ajaccio

Toulouse vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Ajaccio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Youcef Belaïli to score or assist any time - Yes

