Toulouse vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Toulouse will entertain Benfica at the Stadium de Toulouse in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

The two teams met in the first leg in Lisbon last week, with Benfica registering a 2-1 win. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Ángel Di María scoring twice from the penalty spot, including the match-winner in the eighth minute of added time.

Mikkel Desler had bagged an equalizer for Toulouse in the 75th minute, with in-form striker Thijs Dallinga providing the assist. Christian Mawissa, who came on as a substitute in the 70th minute picked up two bookings and is suspended for this match.

The hosts bounced back with a win in Ligue 1 on Sunday, as goals from Vincent Sierro and Logan Costa helped them record a 2-1 away triumph over Monaco. It was their fourth win in 2024. Interestingly, all of them have come in away games.

The visitors continued their winning run in the Primeira Liga, with a thumping 6-1 home victory over Vizela. Five of their six goals were scored in the first half, with David Neres bagging a brace and Rafa Silva scoring in injury time.

Toulouse vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Benfica registered a home win in the first leg, and Toulouse will look to return the favor this time around.

The visitors have won five of their last six games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in away games in 2024, recording three wins while scoring 11 goals.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their 10 games across all competitions, suffering six losses. Interestingly, their last five wins have been registered in away games.

The visitors are winless in their last three away games in the Europa League, scoring two goals apiece.

Toulouse vs Benfica Prediction

Les Pitchouns are winless in their last six home games in all competitions, suffering three defeats on the trot. They have conceded seven goals in that period while scoring just thrice, which is cause for concern. Nonetheless, they went unbeaten at home in the Europa League group stage, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

Their last two home wins were both registered in the Europa League. Mikkel Desler was rested in their Ligue 1 win over Monaco on Sunday and is expected to return to the starting XI.

As Águias have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, scoring 19 goals in that period, and are expected to enjoy another prolific outing. They have won five of their last six away games, which bodes well for them. They have four wins in their 15 away meetings against French teams, with the last one coming in the Europa League in 2013 against Bordeaux.

Di Maria started from the bench in their 6-1 home win in the Primeira Liga on Sunday and should return to the starting XI. Anatoliy Trubin saved a penalty in that match and is a confirmed starter.

Considering Toulouse's recent struggles at home and the visitors' current form, the Lisbon giants are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Benfica

Toulouse vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes