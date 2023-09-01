Toulouse vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2023

Toulouse face off with Clermont in a Ligue 1 game at the Stadium de Toulouse this Sunday.

Toulouse have thus far seen mixed results this season, claiming four points in their first three games. They sit nearly bang in the middle of the table in 11th. Clermont, meanwhile, are stuck at the bottom of the table after losing all of their matches thus far.

Can the away team claim their first points this weekend or will they leave empty-handed and remain at the foot of the table?

Toulouse vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Clermont have won their last four meetings with Toulouse, although it is worth noting that two of those games were not competitive. However, their last trip to the Stadium de Toulouse in March this year saw them claim a 0-1 victory.

The last time Toulouse beat Clermont was in January 2021, as they ran out 3-2 winners. However, in the four games that have followed, they have failed to score a single goal.

Toulouse’s 2-0 defeat to Strasbourg last weekend was disappointing, particularly because their previous game had seen them secure a precious point against reigning champions Paris St. Germain.

While the 2023-24 season is just three games old, there are already worrying signs for Clermont from a goalscoring perspective. With just two goals to their name, they have the joint-fewest goals scored in Ligue 1.

Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal was involved in a total of 15 goals last season, and he’s already scored twice in the current campaign, too, netting against Nantes and Paris St. Germain.

Toulouse vs Clermont Prediction

Toulouse have had a poor record against Clermont in recent meetings, but this weekend should mark a decent chance for them to change that.

Carles Martinez Novell’s side have not been in stellar form and lost last weekend, but they will enjoy the home advantage, and Clermont look very vulnerable right now.

We don’t expect a ton of goals from this match, as neither side are lethal attacking units, but the prediction is a narrow victory for Toulouse.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-0 Clermont

Toulouse vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Toulouse to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 8 of Toulouse’s last 10 games).

Tip 3: Zakaria Aboukhlal to score or assist for Toulouse – Yes (With the departure of Fares Chaibi, Toulouse can expect Aboukhlal to step up).