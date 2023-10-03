Toulouse vs LASK Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023 

Toulouse host LASK at the Stadium de Toulouse on Thursday (October 5) in the UEFA Europa League.

The hosts have endured a slow start to their Ligue 1 campaign and will hope for better luck on the continental stage. Toulouse drew 1-1 against Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last group game. Thijs Dallinga scored a first-half opener from the spot before Union drew level midway through the second half.

Toulouse are second in the group table with one point from one game. They will now look to pick up their first continental win of the season this week as Europa League football returns to the Stadium de Toulouse for the first time since 2009.

LASK, meanwhile, kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 loss at home to Premier League giants Liverpool. Florian Flecker opened the scoring, but the Reds scored thrice after the break to take all three points.

Toulouse vs LASK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams and Toulouse's first with Austrian opposition.

LASK's only matchup with French opposition came in 1995 when they faced Metz in a group-stage clash of the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup, which they lost 1-0.

Toulouse have kept two clean sheets in 10 competitive outings.

LASK's two league defeats this season have come away from home.

Le Tefece are one of five teams in the French top flight this season and are yet to lose at home.

Toulouse vs LASK Prediction

Toulouse's latest result ended a six-game winless streak across competitions. They're unbeaten in five home games.

LASK, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games after winning four of their previous five. They have won just two of their last six road games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-2 LASK

Toulouse vs LASK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Toulouse's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Toulouse to score first: Yes (Toulouse have scored the first goal in four of their last five games.)