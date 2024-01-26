Toulouse vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Toulouse will face Lens at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have failed to impress in the French top-flight this season, although they remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They beat Metz 1-0 in their last league outing, with Vincent Sierro scoring the sole goal of the game before crashing out of the Coupe de France last Sunday after losing on penalties to third-tier Rouen.

Toulouse sit 14th in the league table with 17 points from 18 matches. They sit just one point above Olympique Lyonnais in the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Lens have also endured a disappointing campaign and are falling behind in the race for continental football. They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last match and had chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert including an early miss from the spot by Przemyslaw Frankowski.

The visitors sit eighth in the Ligue 1 standings with 26 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally here.

Toulouse vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 82 meetings between Toulouse and Lens. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 23 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Toulouse have scored 16 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Clermont Foot (13) have scored fewer.

Lens have conceded 19 goals in the French top-flight this season, the joint-fewest of any team outside the European spots in the league table.

Toulouse vs Lens Prediction

Toulouse's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last seven home matches and could struggle this weekend.

Lens are on a three-game losing run after losing just one of their seven games prior. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have just enough to win here.

Prediction: Toulouse 0-1 Lens

Toulouse vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lens to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)