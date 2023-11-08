Toulouse vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2023

Liverpool will look to ensure a top-two finish in Group E of the UEFA Europa League as they travel to take on Toulouse on Thursday evening.

After losing the reverse fixture 5-1 at Anfield, Toulouse will have revenge on their minds as they prepare to host Liverpool at Stadium Municipal in midweek. A draw with Union SG and a 1-0 win over LASK Linz sees them sit third in Group E with four points from three matches.

They need a win here but are unlikely to feel too confident about their chances against an in-form Liverpool side. Following their 5-1 defeat at Anfield a couple of weeks ago, Carles Martinez Novell's side has fallen to successive defeats against Montpellier and Le Havre.

They are winless in their last five matches across all competitions and will be desperate to snap that unwelcome streak on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by the lowly Luton Town this past weekend. The Reds had to dig deep to salvage a point after Tahith Chong put Luton ahead in the 80th minute. Luis Diaz restored parity as late as the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to save Liverpool the blushes.

The stalemate put an end to a four-game winning run for Jurgen Klopp's men. Liverpool have maintained a perfect record in the Europa League so far and will be looking to make quick work of their French opponents on Thursday.

Toulouse vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool and Toulouse have met three times in the past, twice in the UEFA Champions League and once in the Europa League.

Liverpool have won all three matches they've played against Toulouse with a combined scoreline of 10-1.

Toulouse are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last five matches across all competitions.

Liverpool have managed to keep just three clean sheets in their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Toulouse have failed to score more than one goal in their last six matches across all competitions.

Toulouse vs Liverpool Prediction

This one should be pretty straightforward for Liverpool despite the raucous atmosphere at the Stadium Municipal. Toulouse have struggled to score goals and their defensive problems are likely to be exploited by the Premier League giants.

The Reds will also be looking to respond strongly after their rather disappointing display at Kenilworth Road over the weekend.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 Liverpool

Toulouse vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes