Toulouse vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2024

Toulouse will invite Lyon to the Stadium de Toulouse in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Friday.

The hosts saw their winning streak end after three games, as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Le Havre, failing to score for the first time after five games. They dropped out of the top 10 in the league following that loss and are in 11th place in the league standings, with 29 points from 25 games.

The visitors had suffered a 3-0 home loss to Lens in Ligue 1 earlier this month but bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Lorient, thanks to second-half goals from Nicolás Tagliafico and Mama Baldé. The win helped them displace the hosts from 10th place in the league standings.

Toulouse vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 59 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 34 wins. The hosts have 11 wins to their name, and 14 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last 15 meetings against the visitors, suffering 13 losses, including a 3-0 away loss in the reverse fixture in December.

Both teams have scored 27 goals in 25 league games this season, and the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (38).

Toulouse have registered wins in their last two home games in Ligue 1, after enduring a seven-game winless run between October and February.

Lyon are on a four-game winning run in away games, scoring two goals apiece in these wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six away meetings against the hosts, recording five wins.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in 13 of their last 14 Ligue 1 meetings against the hosts.

Toulouse vs Lyon Prediction

Les Violets saw their four-game unbeaten run across all competitions end last week, as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Le Havre and will look to return to winning ways. They have suffered five losses in their last six home meetings against the visitors, conceding 14 goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Rasmus Nicolaisen picked up a knock against Le Havre and had to be subbed off in the 54th minute. He became the latest name on a growing absentee list for manager Carles Martínez Novell, who will also be without the services of Niklas Schmidt due to personal reasons.

Les Gones have won five of their last six league games and are on a three-game winning streak in away games in Ligue 1. They have won five of their last six league meetings against the hosts, scoring 17 goals, and are strong favorites.

Saïd Benrahma picked up a thigh injury last week and is expected to be rested here. Ernest Nuamah faces a late fitness test while Orel Mangala should return to the starting XI. Alexandre Lacazette is back in full training and should start in this away match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Lyon

Toulouse vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Thijs Dallinga to score or assist any time - Yes