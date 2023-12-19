Toulouse vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Toulouse will invite Monaco to the Stadium de Toulouse in their final Ligue 1 match of the year on Wednesday.

The hosts are winless in their last nine league outings and were held to a goalless draw by Rennes on Sunday. They have been in a poor run of form recently and have just two wins in their last 13 games across all competitions. They have just two wins in 16 league games but, with eight draws to their name, they are in 15th place in the standings.

The visitors lost for the first time this month, suffering a 1-0 loss to 16th-placed Lyon. They are in third place in the league table, with 30 points. They trail second-placed Nice by two points and league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by seven points.

Toulouse vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 92 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 42 wins. The hosts have got the better of the Principality club 24 times and 26 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams registered away wins in their league meetings.

The hosts have failed to score in four of their last six games across all competitions. They have kept just two clean sheets in that period.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight meetings against the visitors.

Toulouse have just one win in their last 14 home games in Ligue 1. Interestingly, they have lost just once at home this season.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last four away games against the hosts, recording two wins in a row.

Both teams have conceded 21 goals in 16 league games this season, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 31-14 in these games.

Toulouse vs Monaco Prediction

Les Pitchouns have seen a drop in form recently, failing to score in three of their last five games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, drawing three games in a row. They have just one win in their last 14 home games in Ligue 1, which is a cause for concern.

Carles Martínez Novell has a few absentees for the match as captain Vincent Sierro is suspended due to yellow card accumulation while Aron Donnum returns from a suspension of his own. Zakaria Aboukhlal and Mikkel Desler are injured while Niklas Schmidt misses out due to personal reasons.

Les Monégasques suffered their second defeat in four games on Saturday. It was just their second home loss of the season and they will look to return to winning ways. They have failed to score in two of their last four away games, scoring twice apiece in their last two games in their travels.

Adi Hütter remains without the services of Eliot Matazo, Breel Embolo, and Caio Henrique through injuries. Myron Boadu and Eliesse Ben Seghir are back in training and face a late fitness test but might not start here. Wilfried Singo and Denis Zakaria are suspended but Vanderson and Aleksandr Golovin return from suspensions.

Toulouse have drawn seven of their last nine home games in Ligue 1 and, considering the absentees for the two teams in this match, they might settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Monaco

Toulouse vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Thijs Dallinga to score or assist any time - Yes