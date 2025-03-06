Toulouse vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2025

Toulouse will entertain Monaco at Stadium de Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Friday. The hosts are in eighth place in the league table with 33 points. Les Monégasques have a 10-point lead over the hosts and are in fourth place.

Ad

Le Téfécé made it two wins on the spin last week with a 4-0 away triumph over Angers. After a goalless first half, Frank Magri, Vincent Sierro, Charlie Cresswell, and Noah Edjouma scored after the break. They scored four goals for the second game on the trot and will look to continue that form here.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two games last week, recording a 3-0 home win over Reims in Ligue 1. Mika Biereth continued his fine form and bagged a hat-trick, taking his goalscoring tally for the campaign to 10.

Ad

Trending

Toulouse vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two have crossed paths 95 times across all competitions. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, recording 44 wins. Le Téfécé have 26 wins to their name and 25 games have ended in draws.

The last seven league meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording five wins.

Les Violets are winless in four Ligue 1 home games in 2025, suffering three defeats. They have failed to score in their last two home games.

Toulouse are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, suffering three consecutive defeats.

Monaco are winless in their travels in 2025, suffering six losses in eight away games across all competitions.

Ten of the last 13 league meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 26 goals.

Ad

Toulouse vs Monaco Prediction

Le Téfécé have seen an upturn in form and, after going winless in six games between January and February, they have won their last two games, though both wins have been registered in away games. They have lost three of their last four home games, scoring two goals.

Rasmus Nicolaisen is not expected back until next week. Nicklas Schmidt is a long-term absentee, while Zakaria Aboukhlal, Guillaume Restes, and Joshua King are also unlikely to start here.

Ad

The Principality club have won just one of their last 12 away games in all competitions while suffering eight defeats. They have lost just two of their last 11 meetings against Toulouse and have scored at least two goals in eight games in that period.

Folarin Balogun faces a significant spell on the sidelines while Soungoutou Magassa and Jordan Teze are also nursing injuries. Denis Zakaria will serve a suspension here while Mika Biereth and Aleksandr Golovin face late fitness tests.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-2 Monaco

Toulouse vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback