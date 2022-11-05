Toulouse vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2022

Toulouse play host to Monaco at the Stadium de Toulouse this Sunday in a Ligue 1 game.

Newly promoted Toulouse are currently sitting in a respectable 11th place, six points out of the drop zone, while Monaco are up in sixth and will be chasing a European qualification spot.

Toulouse suffered a loss to high-flying Lens last weekend, but it was their first defeat in four games, having previously defeated Montpellier and Angers and drawn with Lyon and Strasbourg. Overall, losing just five of their first 13 games this season hasn’t been a bad return.

Monaco, meanwhile, are on one of the best runs in Ligue 1 right now, having lost just once in their last eight games. This week also saw them advance to the knockout round play-offs in the Europa League after they dispatched Red Star Belgrade impressively, beating them 4-1.

Toulouse vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monaco are unbeaten against Toulouse in their last six meetings dating back to 2017, and their last visit to the Stadium de Toulouse saw them win 1-2 thanks to goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Gelson Martins.

Both Branco van den Boomen and Fares Chaibi of Toulouse have registered four assists thus far this season, putting them in Ligue 1’s top 10 in that matrix. Monaco’s Caio Henrique, however, has five to his name.

Toulouse have only kept two clean sheets this season, with their most recent one coming against Reims in September. They’ve also let in two or more goals on 10 occasions thus far.

Monaco have won four of their six away fixtures this season, with only league leaders Paris St. Germain winning more matches on their travels.

Monaco’s total of 25 goals scored is one of the best totals in Ligue 1 thus far this season, with only two sides – Paris St. Germain and Rennes – scoring more.

Toulouse vs Monaco Prediction

Both of these teams have been in decent form coming into this game, with only two losses between them since the end of September. However, it’s fair to say that on paper and on form, Monaco have looked stronger.

Toulouse may be buoyed by the fact that their visitors had to play in European action on Thursday, but their game against Red Star Belgrade was a simple home victory, meaning it’s unlikely they’ll be exhausted.

Overall, then, it’s likely that Monaco will have too much firepower for their hosts in this game.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Monaco

Toulouse vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monaco win

Tip 2: Game to feature at least 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in five of Toulouse’s home games this season).

Tip 3: Kevin Volland to score for Monaco – Yes (Volland scored a hat-trick in Thursday’s win over Red Star Belgrade and should have plenty of confidence coming into this match).

