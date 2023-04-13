Toulouse vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14, 2023 

Toulouse host Olympique Lyonnais at the Stadium de Toulouse on Friday (April 14) in Ligue 1.

The hosts have enjoyed an encouraging return to the top flight and are now targeting a top-half finish. Toulouse beat Montpellier 2-1 in their last game. Thijs Dallinga and Fares Chaibi got on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation. Toulouse are 12th in the league table with 38 points from 30 games.

Lyon, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the league this season but are in continental football reckoning. They registered 3-1 comeback win over Stade Rennais last time out. Tree different players got on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn an early deficit. Lyon are seventh in the standings with 47 points.

Toulouse vs Olympique Lyonnais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between Toulouse and Lyon, who lead 23-6.

There have been ten draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Lyon are unbeaten in 13 games in the fixture.

Toulouse are without a clean sheet in 14 games in the fixture since 2014.

Only five of the hosts' 14 league defeats this season have come at home.

Six of Lyon's nine league defeats this season have come away from home.

Les Violets have scored 46 league goals this season, the most by any team in the bottom-half of the standings.

Toulouse vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction

Toulouse's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back league defeats. They have, however, lost their last three home league games.

Lyon, meanwhile, are on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league. They have lost just one of their last eight away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Lyon

Toulouse vs Olympique Lyonnais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

