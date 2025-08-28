Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Toulouse will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have gotten off to a flyer in the new season, picking up two wins in two but now face a massive challenge this weekend as they take on the defending champions.

Ad

Following a narrow 1-0 win over Nice on opening day, Le Téfécé returned to home turf for their second game of the campaign, where they faced Stade Brestois. They beat the Pirates 2-0 with Frank Magri scoring his first-ever brace for the club.

Paris Saint-Germain have also had a bright start to the new campaign, picking up where they left off last season. They picked up a narrow but convincingly comfortable 1-0 win over Angers in their last match with Fabian Ruiz scoring the sole goal of the contest in the second-half after Ousmane Dembele had previously squandered a spot kick in the first.

Ad

Trending

Like their weekend opponents, the defending champions have also picked up six points from the opening two rounds. They will now be looking to extend their winning streak on Saturday as they lay the foundation for a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title.

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 75th meeting between the two teams. Toulouse have won 17 of their previous matchups while PSG have won 43 times with their other 14 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Toulouse and PSG are two of just four teams in the French top-flight this season yet to concede any goals after the opening two rounds.

Ad

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Le Téfécé have won their last three league games dating back to last season and are undefeated in their last six. They have however struggled for results in this fixture historically and will need something extra special to pick up a result this weekend.

Les Parisiens are also in fine form ahead of the weekend clash having won seven of their last eight competitive outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the champions pick up another win on Saturday.

Ad

Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - PSG to score first: YES (The champions have opened the scoring in each of their last five games in this fixture)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More