Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Toulouse will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday in the third round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have gotten off to a flyer in the new season, picking up two wins in two but now face a massive challenge this weekend as they take on the defending champions.
Following a narrow 1-0 win over Nice on opening day, Le Téfécé returned to home turf for their second game of the campaign, where they faced Stade Brestois. They beat the Pirates 2-0 with Frank Magri scoring his first-ever brace for the club.
Paris Saint-Germain have also had a bright start to the new campaign, picking up where they left off last season. They picked up a narrow but convincingly comfortable 1-0 win over Angers in their last match with Fabian Ruiz scoring the sole goal of the contest in the second-half after Ousmane Dembele had previously squandered a spot kick in the first.
Like their weekend opponents, the defending champions have also picked up six points from the opening two rounds. They will now be looking to extend their winning streak on Saturday as they lay the foundation for a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title.
Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 75th meeting between the two teams. Toulouse have won 17 of their previous matchups while PSG have won 43 times with their other 14 contests ending in draws.
- The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.
- Toulouse and PSG are two of just four teams in the French top-flight this season yet to concede any goals after the opening two rounds.
Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction
Le Téfécé have won their last three league games dating back to last season and are undefeated in their last six. They have however struggled for results in this fixture historically and will need something extra special to pick up a result this weekend.
Les Parisiens are also in fine form ahead of the weekend clash having won seven of their last eight competitive outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the champions pick up another win on Saturday.
Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: PSG
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - PSG to score first: YES (The champions have opened the scoring in each of their last five games in this fixture)