Toulouse vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

Toulouse will invite Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Stadium de Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts have dropped to 10th place in the standings with 27 points. Les Parisiens are at the top of the league table, winning 16 of their 21 games. They have a 10-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

Les Pitchouns have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They met Auxerre in their previous league outing and were held to a 2-2 away draw. Charlie Cresswell leveled the score in the 68th minute and Noah Edjouma scored an 89th-minute equalizer after Auxerre restored their lead in the 73rd minute.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 17 games with a 3-0 away win over Brest in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs earlier this week.

Ousmane Dembélé continued his rich vein of form with a brace. They hosted Monaco in their previous league outing last week and registered a comfortable 4-1 win.

Toulouse vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 76 times in all competitions. As expected, the league leaders have been the dominant side in these meetings with 44 wins. The hosts have 18 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

Les Pitchouns were unbeaten in two Ligue 1 meetings against the visitors last season, playing a 1-1 draw and registering a 3-1 away win. The league leaders registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

PSG are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

Toulouse are winless in their three Ligue 1 home games in 2025, suffering two defeats. They have scored one goal apiece in these games.

The visitors have the best goalscoring record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 58 times in 21 games, 35 more than Les Pitchouns.

Toulouse vs PSG Prediction

Les Violets are winless in their last five games, though three have ended in draws. They have conceded two goals apiece in three games in that period and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last four home meetings against the capital club, failing to score in three.

Djibril Sidibé is back in group training and is likely to start from the bench. Yann Gboho, Mark McKenzie, and Joshua King are sidelined with injuries while Guillaume Restes is a doubt.

Les Parisiens head into the match in great form, winning 10 of their 11 games in 2025. They have won their last nine away games, though one of these wins was registered on penalties.

Warren Zaire-Emery is a confirmed absentee for Luis Enrique. Ibrahim Mbaye, who signed a professional contract earlier this week, is also unlikely to start due to an ankle issue.

The capital club have been the dominant side in this fixture and, considering their impressive goalscoring form this season, we back the defending champions to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 PSG

Toulouse vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

