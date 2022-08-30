Toulouse vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSG lock horns with Toulouse at the Stadium Municipal on Wednesday. Both teams failed to win their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Toulouse are currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been able to make their mark in the top flight so far this season. The home side suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nantes last week and will need to play out of their skins to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have managed 10 points from their four league games so far. The Parisians were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Monaco in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points this week.

Toulouse vs PSG Team News

Toulouse have a point to prove

Toulouse

Rhys Healy is recovering from a long-term injury at the moment and will not be available for selection this week. Nathan Ngoumou is suffering from a sore groin and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Zakaria Aboukhlal scored his first goal of the season last week and will look to add to his tally against PSG.

Injured: Rhys Healy

Doubtful: Nathan Ngoumou

Suspended: None

PSG have an excellent squad

PSG

The reigning Ligue 1 champions sorely missed Vitinha's ball distribution against Monaco and were unable to control the game. The Portuguese youngster served his suspension over the weekend and will be available for selection.

Colin Dagba and Julian Draxler are injury concerns for PSG and have been ruled out of this match. Kylian Mbappe squandered several chances against Monaco and will look to make amends in this fixture.

Injured: Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Toulouse and PSG kick off?

India: 1st September 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 31st August 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 31st August 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Toulouse vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18 - 1 SD

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 8

How to watch live streaming of Toulouse vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

