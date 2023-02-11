Toulouse vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

Toulouse will entertain fifth-placed Rennes at the Stadium de Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday as both teams look to return to winning ways.

The hosts fell to a 2-1 away defeat against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain last Saturday.

Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse the lead in the 20th minute but Achraf Hakimi equalized 18 minutes later and Lionel Messi bagged the winning goal in the 58th minute. They overcame Reims in the Coupe de France on Wednesday and will be looking to maintain that form in this match.

Rennes suffered a 3-1 defeat at home against Lille last Saturday, their third defeat in five league games. Amine Gouiri put Rennes ahead in the very first minute of the game but Lille scored thrice in the second half, including twice in the last 10 minutes of the game to secure an impressive comeback win.

Toulouse vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 84 times in all competitions since 1946. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 38 wins to their name. The hosts have defeated Rennes 26 times and the remaining 20 games have ended in draws.

Rennes are undefeated in their last seven meetings with the hosts and are on a three-game winning streak at the moment.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Rennes's last eight games in Ligue 1.

Rennes have scored at least 2 goals in seven of their last eight matches against Toulouse in all competitions.

Toulouse are undefeated in their last five home games in all competitions, winning four games in that period. Rennes, on the other hand, have lost their last three away games in all competitions.

Toulouse vs Rennes Prediction

Le Téfécé had seen an upturn in form in their recent games and have suffered just one defeat in all competitions this year. They have won seven of their nine games in 2023 and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. However, they have been able to defeat their northern rivals just once since 2015 and might struggle here.

Les Rennais have suffered defeats in four of their last six games in all competitions. They have been the better side in their recent encounters against the hosts and despite their poor form, should be able to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Rennes

Toulouse vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Amine Gouiri to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

