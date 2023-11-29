Toulouse vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Toulouse will invite Union Saint-Gilloise to the Stadium de Toulouse in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts are in second place in the Group E table with seven points to their name. In their previous outing, they registered a memorable 3-2 win over Liverpool thanks to goals from Aron Dønnum, Thijs Dallinga, and Frank Magri.

The visitors are in third place in the group standings with just four points to their name. They suffered a 3-0 away loss at LASK last time around. They have lost two of their four games in the competition and need to win their last two games of the group stage to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

The hosts lost 1-0 to Nice in Ligue 1 on Sunday while the visitors held Gent to a 1-1 draw in the Belgian Pro League, to retain their top spot in the league standings.

Toulouse vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They met in the campaign opener in September, with the game ending in a 1-1 stalemate. Having drawn the reverse fixture, the hosts remain winless in their meetings against Belgian teams.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight games in all competitions, with that triumph coming against Liverpool in the Europa League earlier this month.

Union Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last eight games, with that loss coming in the Europa League to LASK earlier this month.

Toulouse have won their last three home games in the Europa League, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have lost their away games in the Europa League this season, failing to score in these defeats as well.

Toulouse vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Les Pitchouns have just one win in their last eight games across all competitions, suffering four defeats. They have scored eight goals while conceding 16 times in that period. They have lost just one of their last nine home games in all competitions while five games in that period have ended in draws.

They are winless in three meetings against Belgian teams and might struggle here. Zakaria Aboukhlal remains a long-term absentee for head coach Carles Martínez Novell through a serious knee injury.

Les Unionistes have lost just one of their last nine competitive games, recording seven wins. They have scored at least two goals in seven games in that period. They were unbeaten in away games in the Europa League last season but suffered defeats in their two away games this term.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last eight games. Interestingly, they defeated Liverpool in their previous outing in the competition and will look to continue that form in this match. With that in mind and considering the visitors' poor run in the competition, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Toulouse vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cameron Puertas to score or assist any time - Yes