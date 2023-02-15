Trabzonspor vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023 

Trabzonspor will host Basel at the Akyazi Stadium on Thursday (February 16) in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoff.

The hosts have endured a largely underwhelming league campaign and will now turn their attention to Europe. Trabzonspor began their continental campaign in the Europa League, where they finished thrid. They're set to participate in the knockouts in Europe for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Meanwhile, Basel have also struggled in their league and will hope for better luck in the continent. They began their Conference League group stage strongly with two wins, but one win in their next four denied them top spot.

The visitors were knocked out in the last 16 of the Conference League last season and will hope for better luck this time.

Trabzonspor vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three previous meetings, Basel have won one and drawn two.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in this fixture.

Basel are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

Trabzonspor have picked up 27 points at home in the league this season. Only Galatasaray (28) have picked up more .

Basel have the second-best defensive record in the Swiss top flight this season, conceding 23 times.

Five of Rotblau's seven league defeats this season have come away from home.

Trabzonspor vs Basel Prediction

Trabzonspor have lost two of their last three games after losing just one of their five. They have, however, won their last six home games.

Meanwhile, Basel's latest result snapped their four-game winless run in the league, but they have won only one of their last four away games and could fall short here.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 Basel

Trabzonspor vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Trabzonspor

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals,)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in two of their last three matchups.)

