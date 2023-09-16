Trabzonspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Trabzonspor will welcome Besiktas to Papara Park for a Turkish Super Lig matchday five fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 5-1 away win over Kasimpasa before the international break. Enis Bardhi scored a brace, while Enis Destan, Filip Benkovic and Goktan Gurpus each scored one goal in the rout.

Besiktas, meanwhile, dispatched Sivasspor with a routine 2-0 home win. Omar Colley and Milot Rashica scored first-half goals to inspire the victory.

The win took the Black Eagles to fourth spot in the table, having garnered seven points from three games. Trabzonspor sit in seventh spot with six points to show for their efforts in four games.

Trabzonspor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 110th meeting between the two sides. Besiktas have 42 wins to their name, Trabzonspor were victorious in 39 previous games, while 28 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when both sides shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

That draw halted a run of nine successive head-to-head games that witnessed goals at both ends.

Besiktas are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions they have played this season, winning eight games in this sequence.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games. Each of the last three head-to-head games ended in a share of the spoils.

Trabzonspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Besiktas have started the season like a house on fire and are unbeaten in all competitions this season. However, Senoi Gunes' side are playing catch-up in the league and will be aiming to keep pace with an unblemished Fenerbahce at the summit.

Trabzonspor have had a solid if unspectacular start to their campaign. They have won two and lost two of four league games played so far. They also have a good recent record against Besiktas, having not lost to the capital side in over three years.

Games between the two sides tend to be expansive affairs with plenty of goalmouth action. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-3 Besiktas

Trabzonspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Besiktas to score over 1.5 goals