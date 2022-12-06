Trabzonspor vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2022

Trabzonspor will face Crystal Palace at the Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

Trabzonspor have had mixed results this season but still have their sights set on the European spots. They were held to a 1-1 draw against Ankaragucu in their last league game before the international break, marking their fourth draw in their last five Super Lig games.

The Turkish outfit will host league leaders Fenerbahce on their return to competitive action on Christmas Day and will continue their preparations for the game this week.

Crystal Palace have had their struggles this season but are pushing for the top half of the Premier League standings. They were beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted Nottingham Forest in their last league outing and were largely toothless offensively, failing to register a single shot on target as Wilfried Zaha squandered a first-half penalty kick.

The Eagles have scheduled three friendlies for the World Cup break and will play the second of those games on Wednesday before facing Napoli at the weekend.

Trabzonspor vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Trabzonspor and Crystal Palace.

The Karadeniz Fırtınası have had seven meetings against English opposition, winning two of those games, drawing once and losing the other four.

Palace are goalless in their last three games across all competitions.

Trabzonspor have scored at least one goal in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Only one of the Eagles' five league wins this season have come on foreign grounds.

Palace have conceded 18 league goals this season. Only West Ham and Everton have conceded fewer of all the teams in the bottom half of the league table.

Trabzonspor vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Trabzonspor are on a run of three consecutive draws and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are, however, winless in their last five games away from home and could struggle here.

Palace are winless and goalless in their last three games across all competitions. They have struggled to impress away from home this season and may have to settle for a draw this week.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-1 Crystal Palace

Trabzonspor vs Crystal Palace

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Palace's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of Trabzonspor's last five matches)

