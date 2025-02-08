Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2025

Trabzonspor will host Eyupspor at the Akyazi Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side are playing well at the moment and have their sights set on the top half of the table as they sit 11th in the Super Lig with 26 points from 20 matches.

They were held to a goalless draw by struggling Kayserispor in their last league outing before playing out a 2-2 draw against third-tier İskenderun in the group stages of the Turkiye Kupasi last time out. They will be looking to return to winning ways next week.

Eyupspor, meanwhile, have been the surprise team in the Super Lig this season as the newly-promoted outfit continue to push for Europe in their debut top-flight campaign. They picked up a narrow but largely comfortable 1-0 win over nine-man Sivasspor last time out in the league, with Mame Thiam heading home a late winner for Arda Turan's side.

Trending

The visitors sit fourth in the table with 39 points from 21 matches and will be looking to continue their remarkable run of results on Monday.

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark just the second meeting between Trabzonspor and Eyupspor following their maiden matchup back in September which ended goalless.

Eyupspor have the best defensive record in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 19.

Trabzonspor have scored 34 goals in the Super Lig this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

All but one of Arda Turan's sides' four league defeats this season have come on the road.

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor Prediction

Karadeniz Fırtınası are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have been brilliant on home turf of late, winning five of their last six and will head into this one as favorites.

Eyupspor have won their last four league games and have lost just once in the competition since the start of December. They have, however, had mixed results on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-0 Eyupspor

Trabzonspor vs Eyupspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Eyupspor's last six league matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback