Trabzonspor vs Red Star Belgrade prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23 

Trabzonspor will host Red Star Belgrade at the Medical Park Stadium in a matchday two UEFA Europa League clash.

The hosts come into the game off a 3-2 defeat at Adana Demispor in the Turkish Super Lig. Samet Akaydin scored the winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

Red Star, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback victory at Novi Pazar in the Serbian Super Liga. Milan Rodic and Alexsandar Pesic scored in either half to help the defending champions claim maximum points.

The Serbian club will turn their attention to the continent, where they look to register their first win of the campaign.

They fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Monaco last week, with Breel Embolo scoring the winner from the spot in the 74th minute. Trabzonspor, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat at Hungarian club Ferencvaros in their curtain raiser.

Trabzonspor vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams. The hosts have managed just one win from their last seven across competitions. Red Star have won two and drawn three of their last six games across competitions.

Trabzonspor form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Red Star Belgrade form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Trabzonspor vs Red Star Belgrade Team News

Trabzonspor

Edin Visca, Bruno Peres, Anders Trondsen, Huseyin Turkmen and Serkan Asan have not been included in the squad. Yusuf Yazici is injured.

Injured: Yusuf Yazici

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edin Visca, Bruno Peres, Anders Trondsen, Huseyin Turkmen, Serkan Asan

Red Star Belgrade

Nenad Krsticic is the only known injury concern for the Serbian club. Mirko Ivanic is a doubt, though.

Injured: Nenad Krsticic

Doubtful: Mirko Ivanic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Trabzonspor vs Red Star Belgrade Predicted XIs

Trabzonspor (4-3-3): Muhammet Taha (GK); Eren Elmali, Stefano Denswil, Marc Bartra, Dorukhan Tokoz; Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Trezeguet, Enis Bardhi; Anastasios Bakasetas, Marek Hamsik, Djaniny

Red Star Belgrade (4-4-2): Milan Borjan (GK); Milan Rodic, Aleksandar Dragovic, Nemanja Milunovic, Strahinka Erakovic; Slavoljub Srnic, Sekou Sanogo, Guelor Kanga, Osman Bukari; Aleksandar Pesic, Aleksandar Katai

Trabzonspor vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two teams, but Red Star have superior continental pedigree.

Trabzonspor's disappointing run in the continent has seen them lose their last five games in the UEFA Europa League. That should give Red Star confidence to go all out for the win, but the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-1 Red Star Belgrade

