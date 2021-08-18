Trabzonspor vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Conference League Qualifiers 2021-22

Roma begin their European sojourn this season with a trip to Turkey, where Trabzonspor host them at the Senol Gunes Spor Komplexi Stadyum on Thursday.

The pair will vie for the opportunity to play in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League, with the loser set to be without European football for the year.

Trabzonspor qualified for the third round of UEFA Europa Conference League qualification on account of finishing fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

They faced Molde, with the tie finishing 4-4 on aggregate, and Karadeniz Firtinasi winning 4-3 on penalties.

The Turkish side come into this game on the back of a 5-1 win away to Yeni Malatyaspor, with Marek Hamsik, Gervinho, Djaniny and Anthony Nwakaeme starring.

Roma, on the other hand, are yet to face competitive action under Jose Mourinho The Italian side's pre-season efforts involved four wins, two draws and a heavy 2-5 loss to Real Betis.

Roma have put a few 'smaller' sides to the sword in pre-season, with big wins over Raja Casablanca (5-0) and Debrecen (5-2). However, the best they could manage against Sevilla (0-0) and FC Porto (1-1) were draws.

Trabzonspor vs Roma Head-To-Head

Roma and Trabzonspor have not met in official UEFA competitions to date, with this being the first meeting between the two clubs.

Trabzonspor Form Guide in all competitions: W-W-D-W

Roma Form Guide in Pre-season: W-L-W-D-D

Trabzonspor vs Roma Team News

Trabzonspor

Bengali-Fode Koita remains the only injured member of Abdullah Avci's squad, who now boast the likes of Marek Hamsik, Gervinho and Bruno Peres - the trio being quite familiar with Roma.

Given the 5-1 victory over the weekend, Avci is likely to stick to the same lineup, although Andreas Cornelius is also in contention to play up front.

Injured: Bengali-Fode Koita

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Jose Mourinho welcomed Tammy Abraham to Roma recently, but the former Chelsea striker is unlikely to feature in this game. Coupled with Edin Dzeko's departure to Inter Milan, either Eldor Shomurodov or Borja Mayoral will lead the line.

Chris Smalling suffered a thigh injury in training and will miss the game, with Roger Ibanez set to replace him alongside Gianluca Mancini. Matias Vina replaces Leonardo Spinazzola, who is expected back in October, while Rui Patricio is also in line for his debut in goal.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is a doubt for this game after limping off in training a week ago.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling

Doubtful: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Trabzonspor vs Roma Predicted XI

Trabzonspor Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ugurcan Cakir (GK); Bruno Peres, Ismail Koybasi, Berat Ozdemir, Edgar Ie; Vitor Hugo, Anastasios Bakasetas, Marek Hamsik; Djaniny, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho.

Roma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio (GK); Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina; Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stephan El Shaarawy, Eldor Shomurodov

Trabzonspor vs Roma Prediction

Trabzonspor have the personnel to make things incredibly tricky for Roma, especially given the Turks are more advanced in terms of competitive action. Jose Mourinho will have to rely on Eldor Shomurodov to find his scoring boots, although there are great attacking options from the bench as well.

We expect a tough, even contest, with Roma eventually grabbing a late winner.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-2 Roma

