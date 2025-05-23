Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Trabzonspor will host Samsunspor at Akyazi Stadium on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The hosts have missed out on European qualification for next season but will be looking to finish the season with positive momentum.

Trabzonspor narrowly escaped defeat against Bodrum last weekend, equalizing with a 76th-minute penalty as the game finished 1-1. They sit in seventh place, seven points off the top five with two games to go but will remain keen to get back to winning ways having failed to win any of their last four games.

Samsunspor’s 1-0 win over Sivasspor last time out made it three consecutive wins for the visitors after they had lost their previous four games on the trot. Kırmızı Şimşekler’s fairytale season is all but complete as they only need one point to confirm a top-four finish and in turn, UEFA Europa League qualification which will mark the club's first-ever European appearance.

Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met on 68 previous editions going into this weekend. Trabzonspor have won 42 of those meetings, 11 have ended in draws and Samsunspor have won the remaining 15.

Both teams have scored eight goals each across the last five games in this fixture.

The hosts last failed to get on the scoresheet in this fixture back in the 2002-03 season.

The visitors have won their last two matches against Trabzonspor with an aggregate of 5-2.

Samsunspor have conceded 38 goals in 34 league games played so far. Only Galatasaray (31), Fenerbahce and Besiktas (34) have conceded fewer in the Turkish top-flight.

Trabzonspor have conceded 43 goals in the Super Lig this term, the fewest of any team outside the continental places.

Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend but Karadeniz Fırtınasi will receive a little boost from their home advantage and slightly better offensive record.

Samsunspor will be confident to pick up a result this weekend as they are in much better form than their hosts. They have struggled for results on the road over the past few months but should rise to the occasion and pick up a needed point here.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-1 Samsunspor

Trabzonspor vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four league games)

