Trabzonspor vs St. Gallen Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024 

Trabzonspor host St. Gallen at the Papara Park on Thursday for the second leg of their clash in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs. The tie is finely poised after the sides played out a goalless stalemate in Switzerland last week.

There were a total of 11 shots on target in the match, five for St. Gallen and six for Trabzonspor, but none could find the back of the net. With the score still 0-0 on aggregate, the fixture is anyone's to lose at this point.

Having reached the knockout round playoffs of the Conference League last season, preceded by their group stage campaign in the Europa League, Trabzonspor are looking for another run in a major competition.

The Turkish side reached this stage after losing out in the Europa League third qualifying round to Rapid Wien, who beat them 3-0 on aggregate. They must win at home now to reach the Conference League finals, but can expect a tough challenge from St. Gallen.

The Swiss outfit are looking to end an 11-year wait for their first appearance in a major European club tournament since reaching the 2013-14 Europa League group stages.

In what's their first qualifier campaign in four years, the Espen have mounted a good run, beating FC Tobol in the second qualifying round before narrowly ousting Slask Wroclaw in the next.

Trabzonspor vs St. Gallen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is just the second official clash between the sides in history.

Trabzonspor have played a Swiss team on five occasions in the past, winning just once: a 1-0 victory over FC Basel in the first leg of their Europa Conference League knockout playoffs.

St. Gallen have faced just one Turkish side before, Galatasaray in the 2000-01 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, losing 4-3 on aggregate.

Trabzonspor have failed to score in their last three European qualifiers: a pair of 1-0 and 2-0 losses to Rapid Wien in the Europa League qualifiers, and then a 0-0 draw with St. Gallen.

Trabzonspor vs St. Gallen Prediction

Trabzonspor will have to find their attacking boots here, as they've fired blanks in their last three European qualifiers. St. Gallen will look to stop them, but we expect the Turkish side to narrowly prevail on home turf.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-1 St. Gallen

Trabzonspor vs St. Gallen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Trabzonspor to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

