Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2022 

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Newport in League Two. All three goals came before the break, with Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Omar Bogle netting quickfire strikes to overturn Aaron Lewis' early own goal.

Newcastle, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw with champions Manchester City at home n the Premier League on Sunday. A spectacular display from the Magpies saw them rally from going behind to hold a 3-1 lead, but the holders fought back to snatch a point.

Tranmere secured qualification to this stage of the EFL Cup with of a penalty shootout victory over Accrington Stanley in the first round. An injury time own goal from Ryan Astley saw Rovers force penalties, having been two goals down at half-time. In a thrilling shootout, the Super White Army emerged at the right end of a 12-11 verdict.

Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on ten previous occasions..

Newcastle have seven wins to Tranmere's three.

Three of the Rovers' last five games in all competitions have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in two of their three league games this season.

Tranmere have managed just one win in regular time in their six competitive games this term.

Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle are the heavy favourites here, and despite likely to play with a second-string team, Eddie Howe's side should have too much firepower for their hosts.

The Magpies have been solid defensively this term barring their goal-fest against Manchester City. Although Tranmere could spring an upset, the Magpies should claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tranmere Rovers 0-2 Newcastle United

Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Newcastle to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Newcastle to keep a clean sheet

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav