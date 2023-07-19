Trans vs Pyunik Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2023

Trans will entertain Pyunik at the Rakvere linnastaadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

In the first leg in Armenia last week, Pyunik recorded a 2-0 home win thanks to Luka Juricic's 65th-minute strike and an 88th-minute own goal from Aleksandr Kraizmer.

The hosts are back in European qualifiers after four years. They have been eliminated from the first round in their last 17 appearances in the European qualifiers.

The visitors qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time in history last season. They played in Group H of the Conference League and finished third. They became the first team from Armenia to record a win in the group stage of a European competition last season as well.

Trans vs Pyunik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg last week.

Pyunik's 2-0 win in the first leg was their third straight victory with that scoreline at home in Europe, including group-stage matches last season.

Pyunik suffered a defeat in their 11th straight away game in Europe in the first leg and failed to score for the first time in their travels in three games.

At home, they have an even poorer record, suffering 13 defeats in a row and have failed to score in 10 games in that period.

The visitors are winless in their last five away games in European competitions, including group stage and qualifiers.

The hosts have struggled to find their feet this season and have suffered four defeats in a row while also failing to score in these games.

They are unbeaten in their last six away games in all competitions.

Trans vs Pyunik Prediction

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, suffering four defeats in a row. At home, they have suffered defeats in five of their last six games. They have suffered defeats in their last 21 games in European qualifiers and they will likely struggle in this match.

The Academy have played just their first competitive game of the season last week and managed to record a comfortable win in the first leg. While they are winless in their last five away games in Europe, they should be able to make the most of the hosts' poor form to record a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Trans 0-1 Pyunik

Trans vs Pyunik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pyunik to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Pyunik to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Luka Juricic to score or assist any time - Yes