5 Manchester United Transfers that could still happen before Transfer Deadline Day

Ed Woodward could have a busy end to the Transfer Window

The Transfer Deadline Day arrives early for Premier League Clubs this year. Last year, the Premier League Clubs voted to close the Transfer Window before the start of the new season, a move that would be effective from the 2018/19 Season. Incidentally, Manchester United were one of the 5 clubs who voted against this decision. Ironically, Jose Mourinho was quite vocal about how the transfer window should be closed before the start of the season.

Fast forward to the new season, Mourinho might not be so steadfast in his opinion now. The Transfer Deadline Day for the rest of Europe is 31st August., whereas the Transfer Window officially closes in England at 5 pm on 9th August 2018.

Right now, this has put the Premier League clubs at a disadvantage compared to their counterparts elsewhere in Europe. United have progressed at a snail’s pace in the Transfer Market and if they need anything more than new signings now, it seems to be time.

However, there isn’t much time available to them and as such, there has to be a lot of work going on in the background to ensure that the right players join on or before 9th August 2018.

In the middle of all the chaos that is about to be unleashed in the coming days, we look at 5 movements that could yet happen at Manchester United before the end of this transfer window:

#5 Harry Maguire to United

England v Croatia: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

This transfer rumour gained steam following the Englishman’s fine performance at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, which saw him play an important ever-present role as England reached the Semi-Final.

There were a lot of news concerning his reported transfer to Old Trafford, however, those have dried up recently as United switched their interest to Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham and later on Yerry Mina of Barcelona. However, there are contrasting reports doing the rounds.

While Sky Sports are claiming that Manchester United are still interested in the Leicester City man, Express claims that Leicester City have informed United that Maguire is not for sale. The probability of this transfer happening depends on the Alderweireld deal.

As of now, the Harry Maguire deal seems to be off and he looks set to stay at Leicester City, but one cannot rule out a late attempt from United, especially if the Alderweireld deal breaks down.

