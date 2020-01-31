Transfer Deadline Day: AC Milan's deal for Antonee Robinson falls through in eleventh hour

Antonee Robinson

AC Milan's move for Championship left-back Antonee Robinson has fallen through due to issues pertaining to his contract, as per reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. This comes as a shock as the defender was in Milan to have his medical ahead of the move, which was seen as an imminent one up until that point.

Antonee Robinson was in Milano today, he had medicals with AC Milan but... problems for his contract and the deal is now OFF. He’s coming back to Wigan. 🔴 #Wigan #ACMilan #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2020

Robinson, who currently plays for Wigan Athletic, joined the club on a three-year-deal after initially spending a season on loan at the DW Stadium from Everton. The American failed to make a single senior appearance for the Toffees despite being with them since the age of 11.

Having turned 22 last August, Robinson has been impressive for a relegation-threatened Wigan and even started their most recent match, a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday, which was expected to be his final appearance for the club.

AC Milan sold Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez to PSV Eindhoven just over 24 hours ago after he lost his spot to former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, who also happens to be the club's highest scorer so far this season from left-back.

Robinson was seen as the ideal deputy for the Frenchman but Milan could potentially be forced to look elsewhere as the timing of their talks breaking down leaves them with very little time until the closure of the transfer window.