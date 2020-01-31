Transfer Deadline Day: Barcelona set to sign Matheus Fernandes for €7 million

Botafogo v Fluminense - Brasileirao Series A 2018

FC Barcelona are set to complete the signing of Palmeiras midfielder Matheus Fernandes in the coming hours if reports coming out of Spain are to be believed.

Barca are set to seal the transfer of the Fernandes for a reported fee of €7 million

After weeks of speculation, the Brazilian is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Catalans and is expected to undergo his medical test on Friday.The player is set to be loaned straight out to Real Valladolid for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old joined Palmeiras from Botafogo last year but is all set to move to Europe following the footsteps of Arthur Melo, Neymar Jr and Yerry Mina.

Barca have been keeping tabs on the youngster for a long time now and believe he could add some flare to their midfield in the future. Following his impressive displays, he has drawn comparisons to Sergio Busquets. Fernades has made 2 appearances for Brazil Under-20's and made 12 appearances for Palmeiras wherein he registered a goal to his name.

Fernandes already said his goodbyes to his Palmeiras teammates and penned down an emotional message on Instagram to bid farewell to Palmeiras as he inches closer to Barcelona.

