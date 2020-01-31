Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target to stay at AS Monaco

Islam Slimani is set to stay at AS Monaco

According to the reliable Nice-Matin, Islam Slimani is set to stay at AS Monaco beyond the January transfer window, after potential moves to Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur failed to materialize. The Algerian striker, who is currently on loan at the principality outfit, has been in sublime form this season and has registered 7 goals and 7 assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

While Inter Milan eyed up Slimani as an alternative to Olivier Giroud, who was supposed to provide cover and competition to Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were interested in snapping him up on a short term deal in the wake of recent injuries to Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane.

While the Algerian was interested in returning to the Premier League, AS Monaco have stood their ground and retained the striker, who looks set to finish the season with the Ligue 1 side and return to parent club Leicester City. Slimani is no stranger to English football, having joined the Foxes from Sporting CP in 2016 but failed to deliver the goods with the reigning Premier League champions at the time, as he found goals and game time hard to come by.

The 31-year-old's desired transfer has not come to fruition and he will have to spend the rest of the season at Monaco, after which he can reevaluate in the summer.