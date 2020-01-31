Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester United enquire about a possible move for Southampton striker Danny Ings

Danny Ings

Manchester United have enquired about a possible move for Southampton striker Danny Ings, the Telegraph reports.

The Red Devils are looking to make attacking additions to the squad before the end of the transfer window and were interested in bringing the Englishman to Old Trafford. However, the Saints have informed United that Ings is not for sale.

The injury to Marcus Rashford has jeopardized Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the second half of the season. It has also put United under considerable pressure to reinforce the attacking department.

Rashford has scored the bulk of Manchester United’s goals this season and has been on prolific form before picking up an injury earlier this month.

Ings would have been an interesting choice for United

The Southampton striker has been scoring goals for fun this season and has already found the back of the net 14 times in the league and 16 times in all competitions. His fine form has ignited talks of a possible recall to the England set-up and Manchester United would certainly have been benefitted with his goalscoring prowess in the absence of Rashford.

Since Rashford aggravated his back injury, United have been linked with a wide range of strikers including Edinson Cavani and Willian Jose. The Red Devils have tried to sign former player Joshua King from Bournemouth and had turned their attention to Ings too. However, Southampton have refused to let their top goalscorer leave this month.

Ings' goals have been crucial in Southampton’s recent resurgence. The Saints have clawed out of the relegation zone and are currently 9th in the Premier League table, only three points behind Manchester United. As such, it is understandable that they do not want to let go of their prized asset at the moment.

Ings joined Southampton from Liverpool initially on loan in the summer of 2018 before making his move permanent. His current contract runs out until 2022 and Southampton are under no obligation to sell the striker.

