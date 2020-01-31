×
Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester United rule out move for Spanish striker

Vikas Mishra
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 31 Jan 2020, 14:54 IST

Willian San Jose is being linked with a loan move away
Willian San Jose is being linked with a loan move away

With Marcus Rashford now set to spend a substantial amount of time on the sidelines due to his latest back injury and given the inconsistency of Anthony Martial, the Red-devils have been linked with a number of strikers including the likes of Edinson Cavani, Moussa Dembele, and Willian San Jose throughout the January window

But according to Sky Sports, the Red-devils have reportedly pulled out of a deal for Willian Jose after they were offered a chance to sign the Sociedad striker on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy for £25 million in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the striker and are reportedly still in talks with Sociedad for the striker, as they look to bring a short-term replacement for star striker Harry Kane, who is set to spend some time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

However, it is believed that the Spanish club is only looking to sell to the London-based club for a fee of around £25 million.

Published 31 Jan 2020, 14:54 IST
Contact Us