Transfer Deadline Day: When Does the Transfer Window Close for Top European Leagues?

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 1.31K // 03 Aug 2018, 15:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Each Top European league has a different Deadline Day for the Summer Transfer Window.

The summer transfer window has always been a source of entertainment for fans during the off-season as they ache for football to resume every weekend. Multiple stories make the rounds; be it stories planted by agents to drive up the price of their players or clubs simply trying to make a move themselves.

Every year, the summer transfer window's deadline has always fallen on 31 August. Some seasons have seen it extended by a day or two if 31 August falls on a weekend or a bank holiday to ensure that business is smoothly conducted in the hustle-bustle of Deadline Day.

However, this year the transfer window will close on different dates for various leagues who have their own agenda. So when does it close for top leagues in Europe?

Premier League Deadline Day: 9 August 2018

Normally, the Premier League's Deadline Day is reserved for 31 August, by which time we have already seen two or three Gameweeks concluded. But all that is set to change, starting with the 2018/19 campaign.

Last year saw a two-thirds majority of Premier League clubs agree to close the transfer window before the season kicked off. 14 clubs agreed to the change while five voted against the motion (one club abstained from the vote).

This was a move brought in to ensure managers had their squads ready before the first league fixture and could work with the knowledge that none of their players could move to a rival club in England.

Philippe Coutinho's proposed transfer saw him skip Liverpool's opening fixtures last season

The constant speculation saw players refuse to play for their respective clubs until a transfer was forced through (or fell through). This was something all managers wished to avoid and hence deadline day will be one day prior to the start of the new season from now on.

Deadline Day this year is 9 August 2018 but clubs will not have time until 23:00 like earlier. This time, the transfer window will close at 17:00 BST on the day before the first Gameweek. The first fixture of the season will see Manchester United host Leicester City on 10 August.

There is a caveat, though. They will not be allowed to sign players but clubs will still be allowed to sell players to foreign clubs until the respective league's deadline day - which gives clubs in other top leagues another two to three weeks to poach Premier League players.

Serie A Deadline Day: 17 August 2018

Just as the Premier League decided to shut their transfer window before the season kicked off, the Italian Serie A also took note and decided to close their window a day before the first Gameweek. Clubs can still sell their players to other foreign leagues, though.

Deadline Day for Serie A is 17 August 2018 with the transfer window closing at 20:00. The new Serie A season kicks off on 18 August with Chievo hosting defending champions Juventus.

Leonardo Bonucci has left AC Milan to return to Juventus

Unlike the Premier League, Serie A clubs will only allow players to leave by 23:59 on 25 August. At midnight, the window is officially shut for departures as well.

La Liga, Bundesliga, & Ligue 1 Deadline Day: 31 August 2018

The other three top leagues in Europe have stuck to the same deadline day of 31 August. But each league has their own deadline with respect to the time for clubs to submit documents for transfers.

The German Bundesliga must conclude their business by 18:00 on 31 August while La Liga and Ligue 1 has time till 23:59.

Come 1 September, only free agents will be allowed to sign for any of the top five clubs in Europe.