Reports: Argentine Superstar offered to Manchester United by Juventus in a bid to land Paul Pogba

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
1.07K   //    17 Sep 2018, 08:20 IST

Image result for paul pogba
Rumours of Pogba leaving Manchester United are refusing to fade away

What's the story?

According to Mirror, Juventus has offered Manchester United Paulo Dybala as a bait to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin in a transfer deal that could be worth £150m.

The Argentine ace is believed to be worth around £100m, and the Italian outfit would look to sweeten the deal with a further £50m in cash.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba is yet to sign a new deal at United and hasn't spoken positively about his future at the club in front of the media. Pogba joined the Red Devils in 2016 which made him the most expensive player at that time.

The Frenchman has made 65 appearances so far in the Premier League for United scoring 13 goals in the process.

On the other hand, Dybala joined Juventus in 2015, and since then he has won two Seria A and three Coppa Italia in his three seasons. He has already made more than hundred appearances for the club and scored 52 goals.

The heart of the matter

It is not unknown that Pogba's situation at United is relatively unstable. The relationship between him and Mourinho deteriorated during the fag end of the last campaign with Mourinho visibly upset by Pogba's inconsistent performances.

Pogba, on the other hand, didn't take the criticisms likely and used his agent to ignite rumours of a transfer elsewhere from United publicly.

Both Mourinho and Pogba have denied any broken relationship, but their body language indicates that the player and the manager are not seeing eye to eye. 

Dybala, on the other hand, is struggling to get game time after Ronaldo arrived at Turin and will be looking for a way out next summer.

Rumour Rating - 5/10

Though the Mirror is a reliable source, the rumours of Pogba leaving United has been doing rounds for quite some time now, and there have been numerous clauses related to his transfer.

Until and unless the player or the club comes out and publicly speaks about that, it's hard to believe in this rumours.

Video:

What's next?

The new season has just started, and both Pogba and Dybala will be looking to perform for their respective teams and win silverware. Both the sides will be meeting at least twice in this season's Champions League as United and Juventus are both drawn in the same group. 

ANALYST
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
