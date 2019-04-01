Transfer news: £135 million superstar willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United to pull off stunning swap deal and more, 1 April 2019

Lionel Messi will likely have a sensational strike partner from next season onwards

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We're heading towards the business end of the season and things are getting quite heated at the top of the table in some of the most competitive football leagues in the world.

Come what may, all teams will go into the transfer window hoping that they can strengthen their side by bringing in quality additions and also trim their respective squads so as to maintain a decent wage balance.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 1 April 2019.

Liverpool's stance on Philippe Coutinho revealed

Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho in the winter of 2018 for a hefty sum amid huge fanfare. The Brazilian who sealed his dream move was all set to take LaLiga by storm. He impressed initially. However, in his first full season as a Barcelona player, Coutinho has struggled immensely and has been a shadow of his former self that used to terrorize Premier League defences.

As a result, Barcelona are now open to offloading him in the summer with Manchester United's being the most prominent name that is being linked with the Brazilian.

Guillem Balague, the Spanish transfer expert, claimed that Liverpool have no interest in signing Coutinho again.

He revealed,

"Liverpool are not interested in bringing him back. Barcelona don't want to sell,"

"There's no intention to sell Coutinho. He has to improve, certainly, we haven't seen his best version. But Barcelona don't have the intention of selling him. That's what they're saying.

"I'm convinced that behind the stories is a real push to make him attractive to the Premier League in case Barcelona want to sell him.

"There's been meetings with representatives in Barcelona and the conclusion is they're not moving and Coutinho is very important to the side.

"Do they say that because that's what they must say at the moment?"

