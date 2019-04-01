×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Transfer news: £135 million superstar willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United to pull off stunning swap deal and more, 1 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.05K   //    01 Apr 2019, 22:20 IST

Lionel Messi will likely have a sensational strike partner from next season onwards
Lionel Messi will likely have a sensational strike partner from next season onwards

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We're heading towards the business end of the season and things are getting quite heated at the top of the table in some of the most competitive football leagues in the world.

Come what may, all teams will go into the transfer window hoping that they can strengthen their side by bringing in quality additions and also trim their respective squads so as to maintain a decent wage balance.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 1 April 2019.

Liverpool's stance on Philippe Coutinho revealed

Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho in the winter of 2018 for a hefty sum amid huge fanfare. The Brazilian who sealed his dream move was all set to take LaLiga by storm. He impressed initially. However, in his first full season as a Barcelona player, Coutinho has struggled immensely and has been a shadow of his former self that used to terrorize Premier League defences.

As a result, Barcelona are now open to offloading him in the summer with Manchester United's being the most prominent name that is being linked with the Brazilian.

Guillem Balague, the Spanish transfer expert, claimed that Liverpool have no interest in signing Coutinho again.

He revealed,

"Liverpool are not interested in bringing him back. Barcelona don't want to sell,"
Advertisement
"There's no intention to sell Coutinho. He has to improve, certainly, we haven't seen his best version. But Barcelona don't have the intention of selling him. That's what they're saying.
"I'm convinced that behind the stories is a real push to make him attractive to the Premier League in case Barcelona want to sell him.
"There's been meetings with representatives in Barcelona and the conclusion is they're not moving and Coutinho is very important to the side.
"Do they say that because that's what they must say at the moment?"
1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Paul Pogba Toni Kroos Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Barcelona and Chelsea to pull off stunning swap deal, Real Madrid complete signing of LaLiga star and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to pull off stunning swap deal with Juventus, Manchester United begin talks to sign Barcelona superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's £135 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement told to leave current club, Barcelona and Manchester United to pull off stunning swap deal and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star agrees to join Liverpool, Barcelona star offered to Manchester United and other La Liga news: 15th January 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar agrees to join Arsenal, Real Madrid star on the verge of shock exit, Chelsea superstar holds talks with Atletico Madrid and more LaLiga news: 14 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar wants to join Manchester City, Barcelona superstar set for shock exit and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona want Manchester United superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Real Madrid in advanced talks with €200 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi persuades €200 million superstar to join Barcelona, Sergio Ramos wants Atletico Madrid superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 February 2019
RELATED STORY
LaLiga news: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Premier League star, Barcelona to announce new signing and more – 5th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us