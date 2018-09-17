Bailly ready to leave United, and Premier League clubs target Rabiot: Daily Transfer News, 17 September

Bailly has had a difficult start to the season

It was another weekend of thrilling Premier League action, and the table is really starting to take shape. For the first time in Premier League history, there are two sides who have won every one of their first five matches, with Chelsea and Liverpool both starting the campaign with a 100% record. There is still one game left to play, with Southampton taking on Brighton tonight. But the papers are still reporting that clubs are planning for new signings in January, and these are the day’s best and most exciting rumours.

Arsenal and Tottenham want Bailly

It has been a tough start to the season for Manchester United, and it certainly hasn’t been a good one for Eric Bailly. The Ivorian centre-back is unhappy with his lack of Premier League action so far this season, having started just two games, and playing only 182 minutes of United’s first five games.

He had a torrid time of things against Brighton in his sides 3-2 defeat and has been out of the side since. According to the Mirror, this has made Bailly question his future at Old Trafford. There is interest in him if he decides to leave the club, with both Arsenal and Tottenham keen to add him to their ranks.

Rabiot attracts major interest

One man whose name keeps appearing on the back pages in Adrien Rabiot, with the PSG midfielder attracting major interest from a number of top clubs around Europe. The Frenchman’s contract is up at the end of the season and it seems unlikely that he will sign a new one.

Given that he will be allowed to discuss a move away from PSG this January, it is no surprise that a number of clubs are prepared to battle for his signature. The Mirror claims that Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United and Tottenham are hoping to take advantage of this, and hope to bring him to the club on a free transfer.

De Bruyne hopes for swift return

The Belgian was brilliant for City last season

Kevin de Bruyne was probably one of the two best players in the Premier League last season, having helped lead Manchester City to their third Premier League title. However, we haven’t seen too much of him this season, and he made just one league appearance before picking up a serious knee injury, that ruled him out of action for three months.

The Belgian midfielder is hoping to return ahead of schedule though, and the Daily Star reports that de Bruyne is hoping to be back in time for the first Manchester derby of the season on November 11. City haven’t missed him too much, but when the fixtures start coming thick and fast in the Champions League, they will want all their best players available to them.

Kane denies fatigue

There has been some criticism of Harry Kane in recent weeks, with many suggesting that he looks slightly off the pace. He has scored just one goal so far this season, that coming in the home win over Fulham. Now the Mirror has reported that Kane has made it clear that he doesn’t think that this is down to fatigue, despite a tiring set of fixtures in recent years.

Kane has a been a vital player for Spurs in the last couple of seasons and has rarely been given a break, given the lack of backup. He was also rushed back to fitness from injury last season. He was the Golden Boot winner for England at the World Cup, even though he appeared slightly tired later on in the tournament.