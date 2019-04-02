×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants €80 million star signed at any cost, Barcelona superstar wants to leave Barcelona and more, 2 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.52K   //    02 Apr 2019, 19:22 IST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign exciting players in the summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign exciting players in the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. As we head towards the finishing line in all major leagues in Europe, the tension is rife and excitement is in abundance.

That being said, clubs have set one eye on the upcoming summer transfer window which will afford them an opportunity to strengthen their squads.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 2 April 2019.

Zidane brushes aside summer squad overhaul speculation, insists Varane will stay

Zidane does not want a Real Madrid without Raphael Varane
Zidane does not want a Real Madrid without Raphael Varane

Zinedine Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu has breathed fresh air into the club that has been struggling for any sort of positivity. However, he has an uphill task at hand as he will find it extremely difficult to motivate a group of players who stand the chance to win no trophies.

Rumours have suggested that Real Madrid will oversee a squad overhaul in the summer. However, Zidane has rubbished such claims. As the Blancos enter the last 9 fixtures of the season, Zizou told the press,

"There are many things that we are talking about changing next year, but you have to respect all of the players who are here,"
"Talking about cleaning [out the dressing room] seems disrespectful.
"We are going to have to make changes, but this is not the time to talk about it.
Advertisement
"We'll have time to discuss this later."

He also said that he wants Varane to stay at the club.

"I don't want a Madrid without Varane. He's a young player, he's been here for eight years, he's doing fine.
"There are many things that come out [in the press].
"He didn't say anything to me.
"He's at the best club in the world and he knows it, he's won a lot of things."
1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Philippe Coutinho Jadon Sancho Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi persuades €200 million superstar to join Barcelona, Sergio Ramos wants Atletico Madrid superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign 3 Spanish players in the summer, Top transfer target says no to Barcelona and more: Barcelona Transfer News, 2 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar to join Premier League side in the coming hours, Manchester United superstar's agent holds talks with Barcelona and more: Barcelona transfer roundup, 29 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona want Manchester United superstar in exchange for Coutinho, Real Madrid in advanced talks with €200 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to pull off stunning swap deal with Juventus, Manchester United begin talks to sign Barcelona superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 12 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at Juventus, French midfielder wants to join Barcelona as they get ready to make 4 signings and more: Transfer Roundup, 16 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's first signing to cost €115M, Messi wants Barcelona to sign LaLiga superstar and more LaLiga news: 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Coutinho Transfer News: Top clubs in Europe could convince Barcelona to part ways with the Brazilian
RELATED STORY
3 Barcelona players who might end up in Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today ATL GIR 11:00 PM Atlético Madrid vs Girona
Tomorrow ESP GET 12:00 AM Espanyol vs Getafe
Tomorrow VIL BAR 01:00 AM Villarreal vs Barcelona
Tomorrow ATH LEV 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Levante
04 Apr EIB RAY 12:00 AM Eibar vs Rayo Vallecano
04 Apr HUE CEL 12:00 AM Huesca vs Celta Vigo
04 Apr VAL REA 01:00 AM Valencia vs Real Madrid
04 Apr SEV DEP 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés
05 Apr LEG REA 12:00 AM Leganés vs Real Valladolid
05 Apr REA REA 01:00 AM Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us