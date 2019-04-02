Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants €80 million star signed at any cost, Barcelona superstar wants to leave Barcelona and more, 2 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.52K // 02 Apr 2019, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign exciting players in the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. As we head towards the finishing line in all major leagues in Europe, the tension is rife and excitement is in abundance.

That being said, clubs have set one eye on the upcoming summer transfer window which will afford them an opportunity to strengthen their squads.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 2 April 2019.

Zidane brushes aside summer squad overhaul speculation, insists Varane will stay

Zidane does not want a Real Madrid without Raphael Varane

Zinedine Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu has breathed fresh air into the club that has been struggling for any sort of positivity. However, he has an uphill task at hand as he will find it extremely difficult to motivate a group of players who stand the chance to win no trophies.

Rumours have suggested that Real Madrid will oversee a squad overhaul in the summer. However, Zidane has rubbished such claims. As the Blancos enter the last 9 fixtures of the season, Zizou told the press,

"There are many things that we are talking about changing next year, but you have to respect all of the players who are here,"

"Talking about cleaning [out the dressing room] seems disrespectful.

"We are going to have to make changes, but this is not the time to talk about it.

Advertisement

"We'll have time to discuss this later."

He also said that he wants Varane to stay at the club.

"I don't want a Madrid without Varane. He's a young player, he's been here for eight years, he's doing fine.

"There are many things that come out [in the press].

"He didn't say anything to me.

"He's at the best club in the world and he knows it, he's won a lot of things."

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement