Transfer News 2018/19: 6 Major deals that should have happened

Ninad Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.61K // 31 Aug 2018, 00:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Thibaut Courtois, the summer transfer window has been a carnival of surprises. Based on the FIFA World Cup performances, the transfer window equalized into a gradient of promising football players, who delivered a spectrum of the 'beautiful game' to the entire world.

The likes of Jorginho, Thomas Lemar, Fred and Alisson Becker are in newer pastures, but what of those world class players who waited anxiously for the entire season desperate for a switch?

These are six of the 'gems' that the footballing world has produced, who couldn't quite grab the opportunity of moving to a new club. From record-breaking deals to disappointment, here are the six transfer deals that should have happened this summer, and how the teams who grabbed them could've benefited.

An insight into how these six transfer deals would've made the difference if they were completed.

#6 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur

Even after a transfer demand, the Welshmen stays...

'Fast enough to burn the pitch'. Bale wasn't quite known for who he was up until the 2012/13 season, that marked his most successful run as a Spurs player; Within a matter of months, the extremely quick Welsh winger grabbed a deal with the most successful club in the history of the sport, making him, at that time the most expensive football player on the planet, with a price tag of £85.1 million.

With instant results, the winger delivered exceptional performances and continued to do so. Breaking records and winning four Champions League titles in a short span of five years (and one at the end of his debut season), the 29-year-old surely is a part of the 'golden generation' of Los Blancos.

However, the final of this year's UEFA Champion's league spoke differently, as the former Tottenham Hotspur player, after escaping the shadow of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring two unbelievable goals in Kiev, asked for a switch.

"I want to play football every single week. Which isn't the case here. Hence, I am open for a move" Gareth Bale at the post match press conference of the UEFA Champions League Finals.

Sudden interests were shown not only from the Old Trafford but also from his previous team. Bale was set to leave for either of the sides. However, being a Manchester United player wouldn't have been the best of choice, as the star-studded lineup of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Alexis Sanchez had no place for another winger.

Which meant that a move to the Spurs was on the cards and had the potential to set fire, as their attack would've been truly complete, and the Spur's title hopes could have come alive.

With all the speculations on one side, Cristiano Ronaldo's exit forced the winger to stay back at the Bernabeu. His new role at Real Madrid is more promising, as he wanted it to be and thius, Bale is no longer up for sale.

1 / 6 NEXT