Transfer News: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target as Suarez replacement, Manchester United make shock David de Gea decision and more, 21 April 2019

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona who he wants to partner up with next season

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are a month away from the summer transfer window. With every passing gameweek, we are getting a better idea of how this summer transfer window might pan out as most high-profile clubs' strengths and weaknesses have become quite clear.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are expected to undergo massive squad overhauls in the summer and as such, we expect several transfer records to be broken in the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 21 April 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms players will be sold in the summer

Solskjaer apologizes to the travelling United fans after their horror show at the Goodison

Before Manchester United's 0-4 drubbing at the hands of Everton, Solskjaer had admitted to The Daily Telegraph that they will not carry players as the club will look to rebuild in the summer. Solskjaer said,

"As a club we cannot carry players.

"Everyone has to take ownership, keep improving, show that hunger that you want to get better individually and as a team.

"I'm not just talking about Alexis (Sanchez). Everyone is under the same demands. But if we are talking about Alexis, he hasn't been lucky with injuries.

"Since I came in, he's had two long-term injuries and that hasn't been beneficial to him. Some other players have had injuries as well. But I see the characters we have. I am looking at who we should keep, who we should move on.

"Alexis has got a fantastic talent when he's at his best level. Now we want him performing for us."

He reserved stronger words for later after the Red Devils put on a horror-show at Goodison Park. Ole said in the post-match interview,

“If you want to play at this club, it has to mean more. I want my team to be the hardest working team in this league. I’m going to be successful here, and there are players there that won’t be part of that successful team.”

It is almost certain that we will see a new-look Manchester United side if the board decides to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer.

