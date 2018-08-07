Former Barcelona star wants Real Madrid move, Manchester United agree deal for top target and other transfer news: 7th August 2018

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. The Premier League transfer window will slam shut in two days and it's now or never time for the clubs to get their act together and sign some players to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season. As a result, there are quite a few stories that have made headlines on 19th July 2018.

Without further ado, let's check them out:

Serie A

Perez means business

Real Madrid preparing a €100 million bid for Miralem Pjanic

According to Corriere Dela Sera, Real Madrid have identified Juventus' Miralem Pjanic as the ideal heir to Luka Modric and are readying a €100 million bid to sign the Bosnian international.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport reports that €80 million is Juventus' valuation of Pjanic. But then again, Luka Modric is not expected to force a move out of the club and hence this deal is contingent on whether or not the Croatian leaves the club this summer.

Keita Balde agrees to Inter move

Keita in action for Senegal at the World Cup

Speaking of Modric, Inter Milan may yet pull out of the race to sign him as according to Calcio Mercato, Inter now have a contingency plan in place. If Modric doesn't arrive, they will swap Antonio Candreva for Keita Balde.

Keita has already agreed to move to Inter as per the report. However, convincing AS Monaco to take Candreva in exchange will be a tough ask.

