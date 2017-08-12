Chelsea preparing £60 million move for Premier League superstar and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 12th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 12 Aug 2017, 22:37 IST

Chelsea to go all out for Danny Rose

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 12, 2017:

Premier League

Chelsea preparing world record bid for Danny Rose

The Blues need reinforcements and signing a left back as competition for Marcos Alonso is high on the club's agenda. Reports coming in from England have revealed that Antonio Conte has told the Chelsea hierarchy to go all out for Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose.

One of the Premier League's best full-backs, Rose recently went on a rant against Spurs for their lack of summer signings and higher wage structure. Chelsea believe they can meet Rose's demands and are preparing a £60 million and £200,000 per week deal for the left back.

Arsenal to make Alexis Sanchez Premier League's highest-paid player

The Gunners are poised to offer Alexis Sanchez a £300,000 per week deal and in turn, make him the league's highest earner. The club feel that an improved deal might tempt Sanchez to put pen to paper and end all the speculations over his future.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in the forward. Meanwhile, Sanchez, who missed Arsenal's opening day win against Leicester City, is expected to miss next week's clash against Stoke City as well due to an abdominal problem.