Real Madrid superstar to join Arsenal and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 25th July 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@falsewinger by Sripad Football Transfer Roundup 25 Jul 2017, 21:41 IST

Finally get his man?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs.

Having gone through all the websites and newspapers, here are the best transfer rumours of the day:

Premier League

Arsenal bound?

Arsenal agree deal to sign Karim Benzema!

Arsenal have been linked with Karim Benzema for years now and DiarioGOL reports that they have finally agreed a deal to sign him. The Spanish publication claims that Florentino Perez has decided to sell the Frenchman to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile at Arsenal, he's reportedly set to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is a target for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The deal to take Benzema to Emirates is set to cost Arsenal around £62 million.

Chelsea to spend another £250 million

Antonio Conte's men were defeated 3-2 by Bayern Munich today and that has prompted the club to head back into the transfer market. The Blues are set to spend another £250 million to sign 4 players according to recent reports.

Virgil Van Dijk, Alex Sandro, Fernando Llorente and Antonio Candreva are said to be the players on Conte's transfer wish-list right now. Apart from these 4, Chelsea are also interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ryan Bertrand.

Thomas Lemar set for Arsenal move

Yet another transfer Arsenal are close to completing is that of Thomas Lemar. Calcio Mercato reports suggest that the Gunners have agreed a £45 million – a club record.

The AS Monaco star has been trying to force a move to London and now the Gunners are set to sign him. Arsenal had several bids turned down for him before Monaco finally accepted the £45 million offer.

Page 1 of 5 Next

Fetching more content...